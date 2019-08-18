Electricity: TCN commissions two 60MVA transformers in Ogun

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has installed and commissioned two units of 60 Mega Volt Amp (MVA) 132/33kV power transformers substations in Ojere, Abeokuta.

This commissioning will further increase the grid capacity of Nigeria, and also improve electricity supply in Ogun.

Speaking during the commissioning, weekend in Ogun State, the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Mohammed said that the company replaced the existing 2x30MVA 132/33KV transformers with the new power transformers.

According to the Managing Director, this will bring the substation capacity to 150MVA. The transformers installation project commenced in Sept. 2017 and has been completed and energized.

“In addition, the dilapidated and unreliable 33kv indoor switchgears have equally been converted to outdoor switchyard for optimal utilization,” he said.

Mohammed said that the upgrade of the substation capacity to 150MVA had greatly improved power supply within Abeokuta metropolis via Owode 33kv Feeder 1 and 2, University of Agriculture Abeokuta (UNAB).

He said that the improved power supply would also boost socioeconomic activities in areas like Imeko, Shagamu, Ibafo and Mowe.

Mohammed said 1.66 billion dollars had been secured from the World Bank and other multilateral financing agencies on network projects.

Usman said the financing was raised for the expansion of the national power grid.

“The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project, which sought to redress certain deficiencies and operating constraints of the power transmission system, was financed by the World Bank and was worth $486 million dollars.

According to him, the project is in three stages; two phases have passed pre-qualification state while the third is still on pre-qualification stage.

Chief Bade Osinlowo, a community leader in Ojere commended TCN for the commissioning of the project in their area.

He said that the project had increased the power supply in the area, adding that more people had started moving to the area because of its stable power supply.

Osinlowo also lauded federal government efforts in ensuring improved power supply.

Vanguard