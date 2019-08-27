Electoral Act: Party gets IPAC support

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu on Tuesday, said that the Inter-party Adisory Council (IPAC) would work with stakeholders to ensure the amendment of the Electoral Act and its approval.

Nwanyanwu announced this in Abuja in an interview with newsmen at the election of the national leaders of IPAC in Abuja.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Amended Electoral Act before the last general elections which should have brought a lot of reforms to the country’s electoral system, eas not signed into law.

He said that there was need to amend the current Act empowering state governors to go into “winners take all” in the conduct of local government and council elections.

“We want to change the system whereby the governors take all when they conducts local government election. We must do something to stop it.

“In the last meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), my party suggested that the responsibility of conducting council elections should be taken over by the commission.

” This is because most of the governors are not mature to the extent that they should let go even when it is obvious that they should not intervene.

“The process of putting budget, conducting local government and local council election is just to fulfil all righteousness.

” In deed, the result is always been written already in the government house. We don’t want the situation to continue and we will do everything to change it.

“We will put pressure on the president to sign the Electoral Act,” he said.

He also stressed the need for the country to adopt electronic voting system.

“If we don’t adopt electronic voting we are going to encounter the same problem we are having now in the 2023 election.

“It is those that have benefited in this mundane way of voting that are clog in the will of development.

“We are going to start on time this time around. We are not going to wait till 2023. We are going to put the pressure so that everything will be done,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard