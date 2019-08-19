Ekweremadu’s attack: Aborisade backs IPOB, warns President, governors

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A human rights lawyer, Femi Aborisade, yesterday, said that Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s, action at Nuremberg, Germany towards former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was right and should not be condemned.

Aborisade added that under the democratic system of government, the citizens have the right to ask public officeholders questions for adequate clarification on policies that affect them.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu had alleged that he was attacked during his visit to Germany by members of IPOB over his stance on the group’s proscription.

In an interview with Vanguard in Oregun, Ikeja Local Government, Lagos, he argued that the action of IPOB towards Ekweremadu should serve as warning signals to current public officeholders that they would account for their actions in office.

Aborisade said: “My perception of the video that I watched showed that they were asking him questions, and Nigerians, anywhere they are, have the right to ask questions from their leaders either former or current. The reason was to get clarification on issues and for them to justify their actions. There is no offense in that.

“They were only asking that he should justify his statement, position, and attitude towards supporting the proscription of the IPOB. There is no attack. It is an issue of asking questions.

“It is a lesson to all current public office holders because one time or the other, all those that are depriving us democratic rights today will answer for a crime against humanity,” Aborisade said.