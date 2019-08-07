Breaking News
Ekiti Pension Commission inaugurates 150 Desk Officers for MDAs

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Ekiti Pension Commission, EPC, has inaugurated 150 Desk Officers from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs as well  as higher institutions in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the commission, Mr James Owolabi, said at the inauguration in Ado-Ekiti that the officers must be diligent and ensure the success of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, in their establishments.

Owolabi also urged the desk officers to take up the responsibilities as the liaison officers, educators and ambassadors to other contributors in their various offices.

He also urged the officers to ensure that deductions of workers were remitted accurately from monthly salaries of eligible contributors to the scheme.

Owolabi assured the officers of regular training and retraining programmes that would equip them to train others.

He also enjoined them to always listen to the complaints of contributors in their respective offices while presenting them the commission for proper attention.

Responding to questions from the Desk Officers, the representative of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), Mr Taiwo Ogundele, assured them of the pension administrators’ availability to attend to their request at all times.

Ogundele, who disclosed that the growth and development level of their funds would be made known to them every quarter.

The commission’s Director, Technical and Inspectorate, Mr Olajide Adebayo, urged the officers to study the Ekiti State Pension Law of 2017 and be conversant with it.

He also enjoined them to create awareness about the benefits of the scheme in their various offices.

