Eid-el-Kabir: Wike felicitates with Muslims

Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)

In a Sallah Message, Governor Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of Love, Peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which will promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the State Government will work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration will continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The Governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support that they have always extended to his administration.

