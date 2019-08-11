Eid-el-Kabir: Wike felicitates with Muslims

Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

In a Sallah Message, Governor Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of Love, Peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which will promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the State Government will work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration will continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The Governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support that they have always extended to his administration.

Vanguard