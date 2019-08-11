Eid el-Kabir: Strive for the Peace, Security, and Development of Adamawa – Abbo

Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing Adamawa Northern Senatorial District has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah from the Adamawa North, Adamawa and the global community on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El Kabir, calling on them to imbibe the spirit of obedience, tolerance, and forgiveness.

Abbo urged the Muslim faithful to keep on praying for the peace, security, and the development of the state encouraging them to persistently support and show love to everyone as exemplified by Prophets in the Holy Book

Read Statement Below:

Fellow citizens of Adamawa North, Adamawa State, Nigeria, and the whole world.

I greet you all on this day of blessed and festive Eid-El-Kabir celebration, a day of happiness, peace & immeasurable joy.

Eid-el-Kabir is marked to commemorate the demonstration of complete submission to the will of Allah (SWT).

We should, therefore, strive for the peace, security, and the development of the state and to persistently support and show love to everyone as exemplified by Prophets in the Holy Book.

I urge all our citizens to continue to uphold the ties that bind us together by showing and exhibiting the well-cherished values of respect, kindness, love, generosity, and faithfulness in furtherance of our collective wellbeing.

I wish you all a happy, peaceful and memorable Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Vanguard