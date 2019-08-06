Eid-el-Kabir: Ram sellers record low patronage in Kebbi

Eid-el-Kabir

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Ram Sellers Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Mairago, has attributed paucity of money to the low patronage so far recorded this year for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Mairago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that though supply of rams was high, the demand was low due to inadequate money with buyers.

This notwithstanding, according to him, a huge ram that was sold for N90,000 last year was now sold for between N120,000 and N125,000.

“You can, however, get a small ram for between N40,000 and N35,000,” he said.

The chairman regretted the approaching Eid-el-Kabir festival and recent payment of salary had not improved the low sales.

“At this moment, buyers with N12,000 can now buy a goat that was previously sold for N9,000,″ he said.

Mairago said rams, goats and sheep were in the last three years purchased from Balliyara and Dadin Kowa and were also brought in from Amogoro border town between Kangiwa Local Government Area in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

A resident of Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Mustapha Malami, also told NAN that prices of rams last year were cheaper than what obtained this year.

“Last year, I bought a ram at the price of N50,000, but this year as you can see a ram with similar size now costs N70,000,” he said.

Malami said that the price might increase in view of recent payment of salaries to civil servants and expectation of payment of leave grants to workers by the state and local governments. (NAN)

