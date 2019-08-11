Breaking News
Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for unity, stability of Nigeria – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Secondus in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, said  Nigeria’s present situation required God’s intervention.

He said intense prayers for the country had become very necessary more than ever before.

The PDP chairman said the killing of innocent souls and security situation should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save the country.

He said that the festival period provided citizens with an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiment to unite against common challenges.

Secondus admonished the people to seize the chance to return to God in supplication to change the country’s situation.

“I charge you not to allow challenges of now make you lose your dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succour it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel,’’ he said.

Secondus urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country in spite of experienced challenges, but to recommit their individual and collective security and economic welfare in the hands of God.

The chairman on behalf of the PDP National Executive Committee wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful celebrations.

