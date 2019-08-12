Eid el-Kabir: Pray for Nigeria, Dickson tells Muslims

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated that religious tolerance was one of the key factors for peace and unity to flourish in the country.

He stated this in his Eid el-Kabir message by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in Yenagoa.

He said every religion must work to promote tolerance as he called on Muslim faithful across the country to continue to live in peace with members of other religious sects.

Congratulating all Muslims in the country, Dickson urged them to use the occasion of the Sallah celebration to also pray for Nigeria and her leaders.

The governor used the opportunity to call on Muslims in Bayelsa to also pray for his administration to finish well and strong as well as for a peaceful transition period.

Dickson enjoined Muslims in the state to give the same support he has enjoyed from them to his successor in order to maintain the harmonious relationship they have with the government.

Vanguard