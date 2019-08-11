Eid-el-Kabir: Okowa felicitates with Muslims, urges prayers for Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the prophet.

Okowa, in a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

The governor prayed God to use the celebration to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and assured the people of Delta that the state government would work with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrated the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the celebration, and assured them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.

The governor commended the community for its sustained support to his administration, and said, “we must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to intensify prayers for Nigeria to enable it to overcome the myriad of problems confronting it.

“I call on all Muslims to use the period to reflect on the various challenges facing the nation.

“It takes the concerted efforts of all to achieve meaningful development in any nation, especially in a period of insecurity and general mistrust among Nigerians.

“This season calls for forgiveness and love for one another. There is need for Nigerians to be united and be their brother’s keeper in spite of all odds.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir.”