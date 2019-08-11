By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Muslims worldwide celebrate 2019 Eid-ul-Kabir festivities, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges confronting the nation with a view to building peace across religious and ethnic divides.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call in a Sallah message signed by Evangelist Samuel Kwamkur, the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs of the umbrella Christian body on Sunday.

According to him, with renewed commitment to God at this period in Nigeria’s history, the challenges of the nation will be surmounted.

The message reads in part, “This is a period for deeper reflection on the challenges of Nigeria and the need to build confidence in one another by deliberate show of love for peacebuilding.

“We urge Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to be reminded that we have no any other nation to call ours beside Nigeria hence the need for all well-meaning Nigerians to be patriotic and support the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity and criminality bedevilling Nigeria.

“Government at all levels are urged to consider the responsibility given to them to govern the people as a divine calling and be more committed and practical in carrying out their mandate of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

“It is our hope and prayers that the challenges of our nation will very soon be a thing of the past as Nigerians renew their commitment to God at this trying moment.

“We call on the government to do everything to rightly curb criminality in the nation through more technologically based surveillance and prompt action against violence in any disguise.

“We wish all Muslims a peaceful and wonderful celebration.”

