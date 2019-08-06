Eid-al-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as Public Holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, made the declarations.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

She called on all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh).

She urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the Federal Government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

Also read:

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

She said that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary restated the government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations.

Vanguard