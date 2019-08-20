EFCC raid: Ambode should come out clean – Lagos PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State has urged former governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to come out and set the records straight over the alleged N9billion.

Speaking with Vanguard, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofik Gani said: “To us, if the essence of the raid is to get to the root of any fraud that may have been perpetuated by the government of Ambode, so be it.

We are expecting that the former governor (Ambode) should be bold enough to also come and say his own side of the story. There is a case of N9 billion having been siphoned, using his account.

He should come out and tell us whether it is true or false. We are surprised that Ambode is going through all these and he cannot be bold enough to come out and let Lagosians know the truth of matters regarding the purse of Lagos State.

At a point in time, he came out boldly to say that APC chieftains in Lagos were on his neck asking him money which he ought to use to develop the state.

“Due to his refusal, he was actually declined a second term ticket. So, why is he still waiting because he is doing this at his own peril? If he comes out now and exposes the areas that he knows that the chieftains of APC had pauperized the state, he should come out and he will be a hero”.

