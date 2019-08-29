In line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s commitment to equipping youths with sellable skills, the Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as EdoJobs is set to graduate not less than 400 youths from its different technology innovation and entrepreneurial programmes.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, noting that the graduates were for different cohort of trainees that underwent trainings in different fields, most notably, computer programming, graphic design and entrepreneurship.

She noted that the graduation ceremony for the 400 beneficiaries would hold on Saturday, August 31, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, which is expected to be graced by top dignitaries in the state.

She said of the trainees, 200 persons finished from Solar PV Training; 100 from MainOne-sponsored Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training; 50 from EdoBits and 50 from JuniorTechAfrica.

According to her, “In the last couple of months, we have been hard at work at EdoJobs training young people in the state in collaboration with our partners. We are excited that a number of those trained at the Edo Innovation Hub are now ready to face the real world.”

She noted that the state government was grateful to MainOne for sponsoring 100 youths in the Data Science and AI training, adding that a lot of the investors in the state have seen reasons to key into the state government’s job creation and skills development drive knowing the skills gap that exists in the country.

She added that the agency is still working hard at its other projects, such as the Edo Production Center, the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC) and the Edo Creative Hub to create opportunities for more youths to gain sellable skills that would make them stand out as entrepreneurs or employable youths.

