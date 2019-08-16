Edo maintains 3rd position in 2019 WAEC performance ranking

…as govt restrategises to lead pack in future

Edo State has retained its 3rd position in the performance ranking chart of the 2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC), coming behind Anambra Sate which occupied the second position and Abia State, which took the first position in the ranking.

Reacting to the state’s performance in the national examination, Governor Godwin Obaseki, commended the efforts of all stakeholders in the education sector and assured that his administration has commenced the review of the result and is restrategising to lead the pack of best performing states in subsequent national examinations.

Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who conveyed the governor’s reaction, said: “Governor Godwin congratulates the students, teachers, the entire staff of the ministry of education, our development partners and other stakeholders in the education sector on this year’s outing in the West African Examination Council ranking.

“Our state retained the third position it occupied in the 2018 ranking and that shows we sustained the tempo, but we can do better by raising the bar and we are determined to do better in subsequent rankings.”

Vanguard