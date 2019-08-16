By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— FORMER Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Henry Idahagbon, has said the crisis rocking the party cannot be resolved without a proper inauguration of Edo State House of Assembly.

Idahagbon, spoke with journalists in Benin City, while reacting to statements credited to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that the crisis was the handwork of third parties and people for selfish interest.

Idahagbon, who is the co-convener of Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, a political pressure group within the party, insisted that issuing a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly was the tonic needed for true reconciliation and settlement.

He said a fresh proclamation letter on the Edo Assembly was a fundamental issue that cannot be wished away.

He said: “I didn’t hear Oshiomhole saying so. The statement must have been subscribed to him by the press.

Also read:

“Be that as it may, from the beginning, we always realised that this is a family squabble and siblings quarrelling. And, we always knew that someday there will be a settlement for it, and I think the settlement process has started and as responsible children of the same family, we are prepared to give the settlement move a chance to succeed.

“For a true settlement, the proper proclamation of the House is a fundamental issue that has to be resolved. The proclamation letter will be issued and the lawmakers will be properly sworn-in, and they will be allowed to run themselves as the third arm of government.

“That is one of the fundamental issues and it has not been properly done.”

Idahagbon who prayed for a successful resolution of the crisis in the Edo Assembly noted that the settlement will enable members of the party to once again come together as one family and work for its success in the next election.

vanguard