Edo Assembly: NASS resolution undermines Edo’s sovereignty — Oyegun

By Alemma Aliu with agency report

BENIN CITY— Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, and first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said the resolution of the National Assembly to a sitting governor makes a mockery of a status of state as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

He spoke during an interview at his private residence in Benin City, ahead of his 80th birthday anniversary celebration.

According to him, “what is happening is a mystery to me and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get.

“If anyone wants to remove him and destabilise the state, it’s wrong. The governor is delivering good governance to the people. They should wait until the party primary. I call on everyone to continue to support the governor.

“The issue in contention is before a competent court of law. Thank God we have a constitution that binds everybody. I am amazed that the National Assembly or anybody would issue instructions to a sovereign governor. I am shocked and amazed but I believe that in the coming weeks and months, the law will prevail.

“I have never interfered in the running of the state but strangely same is not the case and it’s sad as people fail to realise we have two sovereignties: that of the president, which reflects the nation and also the governors that reflects the state. Anyone that fights the governor undermines the sovereignty of the people of the state.”

On the developmental strides under Obaseki, he said, “The governor has done well. This has led to the general approval of his performance by the people. I have experienced it and people have talked to me about it as well. This is the reality on ground. Anywhere I go, there is this positive vibe about his accomplishments. Obaseki is bringing progress to forgotten areas across the state.”

Condemnations trail suspension of Oshiomhole’s council chairman

Meanwhile, protest and condemnation, yesterday, trailed weekend suspension for two months of the chairman, Estako West Local Government Area of the state, Yakubu Musa, over allegation of a N48 million fraud, which he uncovered.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is from the council.

Musa was asked to step aside for two months while investigation into the matter is being carried.

But reacting to the development, the Dania of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Usman Abudah, said he suspected political witch-hunt as a result of the crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

He said: “I do not know why the Governor of Edo State should make Etsako West local government chairman as a stooge in the so-called internal crisis between him and the National Chairman of his party.

“What is his (Musa) offence? The people who elected him will want to know but we are aware the fraud involving a Grade Level 2 officer of the council who is now with the police was uncovered by the suspended chairman running into millions of naira.”

Corroborating this position, an aide to the suspended chairman, Oshoneboh Abubakar, said they were shocked at the development because it was the chairman that drew the attention of the Information Communication and Technology Agency, ICTA, to the fraud, which he said had been on since 2017 before Musa became chairman of the council but no action was taken.

“We expected his excellency to commend the council chairman for being able to detect the fraud, which started since 2017 before he assumed office March 2018.”

