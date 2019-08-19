Ecobank engages new set of graduates in training

ECOBANK Nigeria through its training academy has commenced entry level development programme for new set of Graduate Trainees. A statement from the bank said the training programme is an intensive eight-week medley of learning interventions for fresh graduates.

The first set of 67 trainees will graduate at the end of the month and will be absorbed into different roles in the bank.

According to the Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Gloria Byamugisha, the first set of trainees at the academy demonstrated a high level of commitment and orientation towards the banking profession, noting that the training is essentially to improve the financial literacy of participants who may be coming from other disciplines, or who may have non-financial and banking related academic backgrounds.

She further explained that the training combines classroom, on-the-job, book reading and action learning models, which provides the participants with global exposure and ability to compete internationally.

Commenting, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan said the training programme was in line with the transformation agenda to make the bank the most preferred financial institution in the country, noting the Ecobank will continue to head hunt for brilliant fresh graduates, train them on professionalism and Ecobank culture and inject them into its workforce.

He further explained that the various bank’s development programmes are part of its talent development strategy to continue to churn out excellently trained banking professionals at various levels of the industry to feed into her talent pipeline and the banking industry, stating that they are founded on global best practice that prepare the participants for banking careers in positions aligned with their potential, competencies and experience at the entry point of functional pre-managerial roles.

