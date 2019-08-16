Breaking News
Ebuehi in fresh injury setback

The return of Tyronne Ebuehi to the Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming friendly game against Ukraine might not see the light of the day if reports reaching us are anything to go by.

Ebuehi who missed all of last season due to injury is back in training with Benfica, the team he joined from ADO Den Haag last season after excelling for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He suffered a minor set back two weeks ago but returned to training last week before succumbing to another injury, this time around it’s a muscle injury to his right thigh.

The injury has ruled him out of Benfica opening game of the season on Saturday against Belenenses and no date has been set for his return from this latest setback as he bid to return to the shape that helped him break into the senior national team of Nigeria.

