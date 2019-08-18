DSS releases Dan-Halilu 11 days after arrest

The Department of Security Service (DSS) has finally released Mr. Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, eleven days after he was arrested at his Kaduna residence.



Dan-Halilu, a former Politics Editor at DailyTrust newspaper, was arrested by the intelligence agency over a facebook post he made allegedly “supporting” #RevolutionNow, a pressure group which hitherto agitated for a revolution in the country citing ‘abysmal governance and inept leadership’ by the political class.

An intelligence operative with the DSS told PRNigeria that the erstwhile DailyTrust Editor was finally released in Kaduna at about 6pm on Friday, and has since been re-united with his family.

Mr. Dan-Halilu, after a preliminary investigation was released penultimate Wednesday, but was again re-arrested after the operatives of DSS in Kaduna received a marching directive from Abuja that he should be made to undergo further thorough investigation and ‘rigorous’ questioning.

A family source, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed that Dan-Halilu has been released and is happy to be re-united with his loved ones after a long while.

The family members and relations, together with teeming well-wishers are grateful to Almighty God for ensuring that the ex-DailyTrust staff was released unhurt, and without conviction over any ‘serious’ offence.

Vanguard