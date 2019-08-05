Breaking News
Translate

Photos, videos: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionIsNow protesters

On 10:27 amIn Newsby

Sowore: Dramatic photos, videos as Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters

By Anthony Ogbonna

A team of policemen and soldiers have, Monday, dispersed some members of the Members of the RevolutionNow movement who had converged on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Read: Pro-biafra groups not part of “revolutionary protest”

Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

 

While some members, as seen in the video below, seem to be going about their protest hitch-free, other protesters met with stiff resistance form the team of security operatives.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs and called for the release of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the movement.

But the team of security operatives shot teargas at the protesters who had arrived the protest venue around 7am on Monday.

Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

Sowore was arrested and whisked away by the Department of States Services, DSS, over the planned nationwide protest. He was later moved from DSS facility in LAgos to Abuja.

#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

Sowore, Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the February 23 Presidential election, was planning a series of protests, under the aegis of #Revolution Now against bad governance in the country, as a result of which he was arrested by operatives of the DSS in the early hours of Saturday, and subsequently moved from its facilities in Lagos to Abuja.

#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

Meanwhile, the Presidency, in response to plans for a nationwide protest, has said that the only way to change government in a democracy was through the electoral process.

The Presidency, in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that the government would always welcome peaceful protest by the citizenry to express their grievances, but noted that peaceful protest was different from incitement for revolution.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.