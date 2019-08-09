Breaking News
Translate

DR Congo targets Rohr

On 3:55 amIn News, Sportsby

Florent Ibenge has quit as coach of Democratic Republic of Congo national team after five years in the role.

Rohr, AFCON
Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr reacts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) third place play-off football match between Tunisia and Nigeria at the Al Salam stadium in Cairo on July 17, 2019. (AFP)

Reports from Congo point to Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr as the favourite to replace Ibenge. The reports added that Constant Omari, president of FECOFA, has opened a line of communication with the former Bayern Munich defender.

Gernot Rohr’s future as coach of the Super Eagles is hanging in the balance after they failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations, despite the German contracted to the Nigerian Federation until 2020.

Rohr ‘not fooling anybody’ calling South Africa favourites(Opens in a new browser tab)

The 66-year-old was brought in as Nigeria coach in 2016, having previously coached French-speaking countries Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON with a game to spare under the tutelage of Rohr.

The experienced tactician has also coached Bordeaux, OGC Nice and Nantes among others.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.