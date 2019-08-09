Florent Ibenge has quit as coach of Democratic Republic of Congo national team after five years in the role.

Reports from Congo point to Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr as the favourite to replace Ibenge. The reports added that Constant Omari, president of FECOFA, has opened a line of communication with the former Bayern Munich defender.

Gernot Rohr’s future as coach of the Super Eagles is hanging in the balance after they failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations, despite the German contracted to the Nigerian Federation until 2020.

The 66-year-old was brought in as Nigeria coach in 2016, having previously coached French-speaking countries Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON with a game to spare under the tutelage of Rohr.

The experienced tactician has also coached Bordeaux, OGC Nice and Nantes among others.