DPR commences operations in Awka, warns against sharp practices

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has officially commenced full operations at its new office in Awka, Anambra State, with the Operations Controller, Mr Ignatius Anyanwu, urging players in the sector to shun sharp practices, as the agency would not tolerate fleecing of customers under any guise.

He said the department was embarking on the comprehensive mapping of the state to enable it to have proper surveillance and monitoring, adding “I advise operators to check their facility regularly, service their machines and ensure that they dispense products according to standards; they can also come for assistance in case of difficulty.

“We have come to improve their business and not to chase them around. Currently, we are on comprehensive surveillance of the PMS and LPG retail outlets in the state. I will say some of the operators are complying with our regulations, but our presence will improve the overall activity in the sector.”

According to Anyanwu, the office was created in the last quarter of 2018, adding that the department set up the Anambra office in view of the high level of activities in the oil and gas downstream in the state.

He said the new office would ease business for operators in the state and improve their activities as they would no longer need to go to Enugu for issues bothering on their businesses.

He said: ”Investors will no longer need to go to Enugu for documentation; so there will be lots of time and money saved. Before now, it was Enugu and Abia states with Owerri as the zonal office that DPR operated from.”

