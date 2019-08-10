‘Don’t kill deformed animals for Sallah’

A Muslim Cleric, Jimoh Abdulwahab has advised against slaughtering deformed animals for Sallah.

Abdulwahab of Nurulhudda Islamic Centre, Ilorin gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to him, only healthy animals free of any deformity and blemish can be used for Sallah.

“Animals that are blind, either in one or the two eyes, an animal with any form of disease, and deformed either in its legs or any part of its body are forbidden.’’

The cleric also said that animals that had broken horns were not allowed, adding that the animals recommended must be healthy.

According to him, animals recommended for Sallah included rams, camels, cow, goats and sheep.

He also said that it was forbidden to slaughter animals in the night, in order to avoid slaughtering them improperly, adding that underage and non-knowledgeable persons were not allowed to slaughter Sallah rams.

“People under the influence of alcohol, unbelievers, and thugs among others are forbidden to slaughter animals during Sallah.

Abdulwahab advised that the meat should be divided into three portions, one portion for the family, the second portion for people visiting and the third for people who were unable to slaughter animals for Sallah.

He called on Muslim faithful to also extend the Sallah meat to adherents of other religions to demonstrate goodwill and brotherhood. (NAN).

