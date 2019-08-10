Breaking News
Translate

‘Don’t kill deformed animals for Sallah’

On 1:11 pmIn Newsby

A Muslim Cleric, Jimoh Abdulwahab has advised against slaughtering deformed animals for Sallah.

Rams for sale

Abdulwahab of Nurulhudda Islamic Centre, Ilorin gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.
According to him, only healthy animals free of any deformity and blemish can be used for Sallah.

“Animals that are blind, either in one or the two eyes, an animal with any form of disease, and deformed either in its legs or any part of its body are forbidden.’’

The cleric also said that animals that had broken horns were not allowed, adding that the animals recommended must be healthy.

According to him, animals recommended for Sallah included rams, camels, cow, goats and sheep.

MURIC distressed over abduction of 5 RCCG Pastors – statement(Opens in a new browser tab)

He also said that it was forbidden to slaughter animals in the night, in order to avoid slaughtering them improperly, adding that underage and non-knowledgeable persons were not allowed to slaughter Sallah rams.

“People under the influence of alcohol, unbelievers, and thugs among others are forbidden to slaughter animals during Sallah.

Abdulwahab advised that the meat should be divided into three portions, one portion for the family, the second portion for people visiting and the third for people who were unable to slaughter animals for Sallah.

He called on Muslim faithful to also extend the Sallah meat to adherents of other religions to demonstrate goodwill and brotherhood. (NAN).

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.