Don’t embezzle Itsekiri funds, Lori-Ogbebor warns Diden, others

By Charles Kumolu

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on indigenes of Itsekiri ethnic group on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to avoid mismanagement of development funds, saying Itsekiri communities should be consulted before executing any project.

Specifically speaking to Chairman of the commission, Chief Michael Diden; Executive Director, Daniel Mayuku and member representing Itsekiri ethnic nationality, Giftson Omatsuli, she urged them to conduct regular town hall meetings to carry the people along.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, Lori-Ogbebor warned against what she described as the execution of personal projects, adding that identifying projects to be executed is the responsibility of the people.

She said: “Chief Michael Diden was sworn in as Chairman, Daniel Mayuku was made the Executive Director while Giftson Omatsuli emerged as the representative of Itsekiri ethnic nationality. Most Itsekiri had waited with bated breath for my reactions to these developments. Let us wait and see what these kinsmen would do for our land.

‘’Being sworn in as representatives of Itsekiri people means they are there by the grace of the Itsekiri people. They have no better qualification for occupying their present position except being sons of Iwereland.

“They shall account to the Itsekiri people at every point by disclosing to us how much of Itsekiri fund is at their disposal. They shall consult with us at regular town hall meetings on how best to use these funds for the greater good of the people. Anything short of this would be resisted.

“May I sound it clear to them that they shall not take and execute projects that meet their fancy. They shall not share money among themselves as usual. They shall not own projects as all projects should emanate from the Itsekiri people.

“They must engage in sampling the needs of the people to have a clear idea of what they need. This point must be taken as a guide. We shall form a committee to liaise with them every three months for stewardship report.”

Vanguard