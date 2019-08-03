Don’t blame every problem on herdsmen — Kukah

By Lawani Mikairu

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah yesterday said the diversity of Nigeria should be seen as a strength instead of a divisive factor. He also said blaming every problem on Herdsmen and Fulani will not help the country.

Kukah said this at the burial ceremony of Air Peace airline chairman, Barrister Allen Onyema’s father, Chief Micheal Onyema in Mbosi, Anambra state.

According to him criminal elements are perpetuating evil and Nigerians are blaming herdsmen. He said that banditry, armed robbery cases and killings currently going on in some part of the country should be tackled holistically, instead of taking the easy path of blaming every crime on herdsmen.

He said : “ We are all herdsmen. We are all nomads. I have a couple of goats I got as gift that I am currently rearing. So. I am also a herdsman. We should always look beyond the surface and tackle every problem head-on. The country’s problem is much more complex”.

Bishop Kukah who delivered an address at the burial officiated by four bishops and many Catholic priests, traced his relationship with the Air Peace airline chairman, Allen Onyema saying that he has been overwhelmed by the detribalised nature of Onyema who has friends across the country.

“ Onyema is ready to render assistance to anybody irrespective of where he or she comes from. I have had personal experience with him and he has not ceased to surprise me. Nigerians should take a cue from him.”

