Dijon reject Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama’s long wait for club football will have to continue after Ligue 1 side Dijon decided not to offer him a deal despite undergoing trials with them.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper has been without a club since he was released by Lille last summer. He has not played competitive football for over two years and was reported to be having trials at Dijon with the hope of securing a deal.

However, Les Rouges decided against offering the 36-year-old a deal, although Enyeama seems to take the decision in good faith, thanking the club for the opportunity.

Despite the setback, the former Hapoel Tel Avi shot-stopper does not plan on retiring, saying he still hopes to find a new club soon.

