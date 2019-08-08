Dickson launches New Yenagoa City

…presents lands to Jonathan, Abubakar, others

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE New Yenagoa City project was, yesterday, launched by Governor Seriake Dickson with the presentation of land to former presidents and heads of state that had served the country, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

Also presented with lands and Certificates of Occupancy were former state governors, state Assembly members and the security formations in Bayelsa State, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Navy and Joint Military Task Force code-named Operation Delta Safe.

Dickson, at the launch held at the Late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, said the presentation of lands to the former heads of state was in recognition of their contributions to Bayelsa and the nation at large.

The governor noted that his administration had, in the last seven and half years, built on the dreams of past administrations in the state, adding: “It took a lot of hardworking, dreams and vision.”

He called on the people to shun divisive rumours being peddled about Bayelsa State.

He said: “Bayelsa State is more united for development and at peace with itself. We encourage investment in real estate with the immediate signing of Certificate of Occupancy despite political differences.”

Also speaking, former President Jonathan commended the governor for landmark projects in the state, including the New Yenagoa City project and said he was pleased with the state.

He said: “Bayelsa has a lot of potentials. I am pleased with the state government new Yenagoa City project. As long as leaders have dreams and visions, sustainable development is a reality. I am hopeful that the dream of New Yenagoa City will be a reality.”

In his submission, Chairman of the occasion, former Head of State, Gen. Abubakar (retd), said he was delighted that the state had developed under the administration of Dickson.

He said: “I can’t believe that Yenagoa has developed to this level. Yenagoa is one of the fastest developing cities in the country. The vision of the new Yenagoa City is laudable.”

Present at the event includes former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, senior military personnel, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Tonye Isenah, members of the state House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, members of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, Special Advisers and other top government functionaries.

