DESOPADEC: Omatsuli lauds Ebosa’s developmental stride

The member representing Itsekiri ethnic nationality in the board of DESOPADEC, Mr. Griftson Omatsuli has commended the immediate past chairman of the board, Mr. Godwin Ebosa for the transformation of Oboghoro and Utonila communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta.

Omatsuli disclosed this while on a tour of Projects initiated by the commission in some communities in Warri North Local Government Area.

He thanked Mr. Godwin Ebosa and the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the giant developmental projects witness in the area.

“Only a man with a mission and vision could embark on such infrastructural projects that have transformed the communities.

“The youth must be commended for providing the enabling environment for these developmental projects which has transformed the area.

“Only in a peaceful environment will communities benefits from developmental programs of the government, so we must remain peaceful and support the commission to succeed in its mandate” he added.