Delta@28: Omo-Agege calls for peace

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated the people of Delta on the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Omo-Agege in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, commended the people for sustaining prevailing peace in the state.

” Though Delta has not attained its prime place of socio-economic development among progressive states in Nigeria, the state has made remarkable improvement in human capital development,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the state would witness more advancement and developments in the nearest future, given the sustenance of peace and love among the people of the state.

“On this day in 1991, Delta was created by the military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida fom the old Bendel State.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I wish to congratulate the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of the state on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.

“As a people, we should be happy that we have remained peaceful and united in the last 28 years.

“As we celebrate, we must sustain the peace and embrace the things that bind us together as a people rather than the things that portend to separate us.

“I am committed to peace and unity of Delta and I will do everything within my power to ensure that we maintain the prevailing peace for a better Delta,” he said.(NAN),

Vanguard