Delta Heritage-Plus unveils names of 2019 awards recipients

By Chris Onuoha

In its commitment to honour distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, captains of industries across the country for their remarkable contributions towards the socio-economic and cultural destiny of our nation, the Delta Heritage, official organisers of ‘Heritage-Plus Awards’, has announces readiness to deliver a world class event to happen in Delta State of Nigeria.

In a press briefing held in Warri, Delta State on Monday 5th August, to unveil the 2019 awardees, the organisers disclosed that the event, scheduled to hold on the August 9, at KFT Place Warri, Delta State comes with a lecture theme: “Scaling up Prosperity in the Delta Region: The Role of Purposeful Leadership”, to be delivered by Vice Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria, Professor Paul Omojo Omaji as the guest speaker.

The organisers noted that Prof Omojo Omaji will bring his wealth of knowledge on board as he delivers this year’s lecture which the award hopes to use the platform to call for Peace, development, continuous job creation in the state.

The managing partner of the Delta Heritage Award, Mr. Robinson E. Uhrorho, stated that the award is set to spur individuals and corporate organizations to consistently improve on the standard of business operations and efforts towards developing a more economically viable society. He also said that with the theme of this year’s classic edition of the event, more light will be thrown on the role of purposeful leadership in improving the level of prosperity in the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Robinson while speaking on behalf of the organizing board wishes to convey a deep appreciation to the official partner MESA GROUP, Admiralty University of Nigeria, KFT Place and the good people of Delta State for participating and demonstrating commitment toward the realization of the goals of the 2019 Delta Heritage Awards, and heartily congratulates the recipients of this year’s prestigious award for their selfless services to society and humanity.

Also speaking at the event, the director event & communications, Oti Rhaj, stated that there is a need to model excellence and dignity in hard work among the growing number of young people in the country, pointing to the fact that there are lots of silent heroes in the Niger-Delta who should be identified and celebrated for their hard work and outstanding achievements in other to stimulate excellence and maintain quality leadership in all spheres of human endeavor.

Oti Rhaj also expressed his satisfaction in the level of acceptability and participation of individuals and organizations in the previous editions in Asaba.

The Award Screening Committee Secretary, Barr. Jero Efedue, in his statement congratulated award recipients for their exceptional performances and having the requisite nomination criteria to meet the target. He also appreciated the general public for their contributions during the nominations and voting processes as well.

As a result, Delta Heritage Award will also unveil a set of outstanding corporate organizations, businesses and individuals that will be celebrated as role models in recognition of their outstanding contributions towards providing purposeful leadership, quality representation and driving growth and prosperity in the Niger Delta region.

Some of the recipients include Engr. (Dr.) Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua; Elder Kingsley Enosa Anon; Amaju Melvin Pinnick; Hon. Shedrack Agediga; Hon. Godwin Adode; Emmanuel Efe Emefienim; Godspower Ogoru; Joseph Kunde; Hon Enahoro Eta; Mrs. Eunice Mekwuye-Elema; Archbishop Dr. Solomon Gbakara; Comr. Sheriff Mulade; Hon. Timiadi Justice Akuna; Dr Emmanuel Iyamu; Chief Egukawore Emonena; Chief Ekomieyefa Uduboh; Kenneth Oboku; Chief Prosper Edo and others.

Corporate bodies that will recognised are Rize 106.7 Fm; Joemarine Nautical Company Limited; Lee Engineering & Construction Co. Limited to mention but few.

Mrs. Imam N. Mordi, the Branding and Communications executive while commending the support and response of the award recipients stated that the event will be hosted by MR, BENSON UWHERU, a consummate consultant and member of the faculty of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

“Delta Heritage Awards is not just another award but a call to service, a call to commitment, development and capacity building, a platform that will showcase integrity, accountability and productivity and also to Promote Peace and Unity in the Niger-Delta region. Heritage Plus as an event consortium will continually create positive content and high quality programmes and services to help keep a befitting narrative for the Niger-Delta region,” says Mordi.

Royal fathers expected to grace the occasion include HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi (Owahwa II, Okobara Of Ughievwen Kingdom; HRM Oghenekevwe Kumani, Eruvwedede III, The Ovie Of Ewvreni Kingdom; HRM Ovie R. L. Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, The Ohworode Of Olomu and others.

Heritage-Plus is known for her commitment to deliver high quality and credible event all over the country, and this will be nothing short of her usual style of class and excellence, bringing together in attendance the high and mighty from different works of life to cheer and celebrate each other for their achievements and chart the course for a greater Niger- Delta.

Vanguard