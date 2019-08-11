Delta Govt warns against trafficking

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-CHAIRMAN, Delta state Taskforce on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr Peter Mrakpor, has said that the war against trafficking must be won in order to protect the good image of the state, urging Deltans not to allow themselves to be trafficked by those whose trade in stock is to ruin their destinies.

Mrakpor who during the 2019 World Day Against Trafficking after a rally which started from Interbau roundabout and terminated at the Oshimili South Local Government Arcade, organized in conjunction with several civil society groups, told the people not to allow greed drive them into unholy act.

He said trafficking potent danger which must be tackled, lamenting that most people who get trafficked were never successful.

Mrakpor who is also the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said “trafficking is like a spirit, so we have a big problem on our hands to solve. We used to think it was only Edo State that was affected by trafficking until National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Petsons, NAPTIP came to us saying that we have the same problem”.

Also, the Commander of the NAPTIP, Delta/Benin Zonal Command, Mr Nduka Nwawwenne commended the State government for setting up a task force to fight illicit vices, adding that “Delta is endemic to trafficking”.

