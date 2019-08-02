Watford striker Isaac Success said he was delighted that Flying Eagles player, Tom Dele-Bashiru is joining up at Vicarage Road.

Dele-Bashiru, 19, and Success, 23, have the same agent and Dele-Bashiru who was at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Flying Eagles and he would banking on Success who also played for the Flying Eagles to learn the ropes with the English Premier League side.

“I haven’t watched him a lot but I know him,” said Success. “I’m going to be supportive to him now he’s here. He’s got to keep working hard, wait for his chance and then take it by working hard for the team. I plan to meet up with him and definitely have a real chat about what it’s like here.

“He’s my teammate and if it’s necessary for me to help him and encourage then I will. We are here to work for Watford and we must give our best.”

Watford have seen Nigerian players like Ben Iroha, Danny Shittu and Odion Ighalo who recently won the golden boot at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Odion left a great legacy, I’m trying to do my best and now we have Tom. We just try to give our best and make our mark for Watford and so any Nigerians who come in the future have something to look up to.”

