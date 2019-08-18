Defence: Stakeholders await new helmsman with bated breadth

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Stakeholders in the military and security sectors of the country say for the new Minister of Defence and the Ministry of Defence to be effective, the Federal Government should embark on a strategy of reorganizing the current security architecture.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, some stakeholders, including retired military officers, former intelligence chiefs and security experts, advised that there is need to appoint and redeploy the hierarchy of the current leadership of security apparatus for new ideas and operational modules in line with current security challenges.

They called for practical and operational strategy among security agencies at all levels starting with changing the service delivery thought to remove the belief of superiority feeling which is damaging joint and national objectives.

The Minister of Defence should ensure the synergy through services cooperation and interdependence at all levels. He should also ensure that military units whether Army, Navy, Airforce, Special Task Forces and Joint Task Forces are not only well equipped but also engage in periodic testing of equipment and hardware to ensure proficiency, workability and adaptability.

It was also suggested that the new Minister of Defence should ensure that postings in the military to ‘harsh spots’ is well planned and time-bound so that willingness, passion and dedication to duty is not compromised after particular periods.

“A situation where Foreign Service trainers are allowed unfettered access to units of the Nigerian armed forces, special military locations and training institutions should also have limitation because, in some cases, it has led to more harm than good”, one stakeholder said.

The Minister of Defence should emphasize honest and true rapport through Civil-Military Relations at the highest echelon of the services and deliberate efforts should be made to see that this relationship trickles down to build trust and ensure joint ownership and prosecution of security challenges by all stakeholders especially the media.

Furthermore, the new Minister of Defence should ensure good and effective use of Defense Sector diplomats and other related assets to develop strategic pointers and objective achievement in the overall interest of peace and security.

