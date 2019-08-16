Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu shares funny wish

By Tolulope Abereoje

It looks like there might be trouble in paradise as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu is wishing she could be a mother and father to their daughter all by herself. Hip-hop superstar, Davido has always been known as a man who takes care of his children as he is always spotted having fun with both Imade and Hailey. However, the post made by his first baby mama has raised eyebrows.

Sophia Momodu expressed this wish via her Instastory on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It is not clear what has transpired between Sophie and her baby daddy, Davido but she wishes she could take care of her 4-year old in peace.

“Sometimes I wish I could be a father and mother all by myself. God please help me, bless the works of my hands, prosper my businesses so I can take care of my daughter in peace,” she wrote.

From this post, it appears that the off and on frosty relationship between Davido and the mother of his first daughter has hit another brick wall.

Vanguard