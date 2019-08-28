Data, value driven business solution, says Hitachi Vantara

By Prince Osuagwu

Data and general Information and communication technology, ICT company, Hitachi Vantara has advised the country to drive its institutions with data to achieve desired values.

The company gave the advise at a joint event it recently co-hosted with Bluechip Technologies in Abuja.

The company said that since everyday business is under pressure to meet up with set goals and objectives, only digital transformation, can help businesses accelerate cost efficiency and time to market by automating operations and processes. The company added that data transformation would help increase loyalty and grow revenue by improving customer experience and unlocking innovations.

Regional Managing Director of the company, Wale Awosokanre, regretted that many companies have failed to maximize their potentials for lack of knowledge on how to store, enrich, analyze and monetize a huge volume of data they generate from their everyday operations.

He added that it was the reason his company organized a data analytics insight seminar to gather Nigerian business and technology leaders to enhance their knowledge on data maximization.

The forum covered topics such “Stairway to Value from the Edge to the Core”, “Fueling growth using Data”, “Data Operations for Governance, among others.

Hitachi used the forum to present solutions on its stable that can help organizations and institutions put their data into better use, including how to monetize such data, considering that many Nigerian companies are not aware of the level of wealth that can be derived from the data they generate and apparently waste on daily basis.

Also, One of Hitachi Vantara’s Account Managers for West Africa, Erhagbai Uduokhai said “with our solutions, there is guarantee of efficient data protection without data loss. We also guarantee reliability, security and better performance whilst utilizing our solutions”.

Another Account Manager West Africa, Mrs. Adenike Omojokun, described data as the sun saying: “ Data can no longer be seen as oil because it will invariably be liquidated.

Vanguard