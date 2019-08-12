Hitachi Vantara’s Data

By Prince Osuagwu

DATA Company, Hitachi Vantara is organising a data analytics insight forum which will gather Nigerian business and technology leaders in Abuja to enhance their knowledge on data maximisation.

The event is part of a global drive for the next wave of multiplied innovations using data driven insights to empower and manage modern workforces.

Tagged Hitachi Forum, which holds next week Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the event will engage specific organizations in both the public and private institutions on how to become more effective at leveraging data and analytics to power their business models.

Hitachi’s Account Manager West Africa, Mrs. Adenike Omojokun, saids the event will offer a high-touch environment with meaningful interaction with experts from many industries.

Adenike said: “The purpose of Insight day is to help people scale into the untapped potential of data riding on Hitachi Vantara’s experience on how they store, enrich, activate and monetize data from the business landscape.

Also, the company’s Account Manager West Africa, Mr. Erhagbai Uduokhai said that participants will have the opportunity to network, contribute and learn from data experts within and outside the country on specific data issues related to their industries.

He said the event will help participants achieve smarter, faster insights with integrated data services and proven blueprints that make the most of their data.

