Dare could surprise us all – Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth Lightheavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has risen in strong support for the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare, saying that those who say he had no sporting background should give the communication expert a chance.

Speaking on doubts expressed by former Super Eagles star, Garba Lawal on the new minister’s experience in sports, Oboh said every man was blessed with a different gift by nature.

He said, “I quite agree with Mr Lawal in some ways because if we intend to have positive results, it’s imperative that we work with such experience, but history is replete with people who succeeded in areas they did not possess the necessary profile for particular jobs. They have ended up performing miraculously in their work thereby creating history.”

Reflecting on the matter, Oboh went memory lane and recalled, “Jerry Rawlings, a trained military officer restructured and rescued Ghana from poverty and corruption. He was not a political scientist but achieved what the politicians could not in Ghana.”

Oboh, however believes Mr Sunday Akin Dare can succeed if he has the desire and motivation to work hard and correct the wrongs in Nigerian sports.

The former boxing champion said, “ Mr Dare is not a complete novice in sports matters since he was at a time a pressman who has the media connections that can enable him reach out to the right people he needs to work with to change Nigerian sports.”

If Dare hopes to succeed, Oboh advised, “he should be willing to work with the right minds and hands that understand sports very well, then create his in complete sports in Nigeria.”