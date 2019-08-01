Dangote redeems pledge to Super Eagles

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday redeemed his financial pledge to the Super Eagles in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.

Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) team in attendance during the presentation of cheque are: Super Eagles Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka, Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Super Eagles International, John Ogu.

It would be recalled that Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) revealed during the just concluded African Cup of Nations that the Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.