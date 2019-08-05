Credit Scores now available in Nigeria

By Kingsley Adegboye

The CRC Score powered by the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is now available in Nigeria for lenders and individuals. The CRC Score was developed in collaboration with Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), an American company with over 50 years of experience in data and analytics.

Credit Scoring is a method of allocating scores to customers, to determine their level of risk in extending them loans or credit facilities. Credit Scores help lenders make quick and informed Credit decisions on who to extend credit facilities or loans to.

The CRC Score powered by FICO is a statistical number that defines how risky it is for lenders to do business with an individual. It is generated using data from the individual’s credit history detailed in their Credit Report. The CRC Score is a three-digit (3) number that indicates if your status is; excellent, good, fair or poor. The score ranges from 300-850, with 300 being the lowest score and 850 the highest.

As a lender, the CRC Score can be used to profile and make quick lending decisions on new and existing credit customers to know their level of risk prior to approving their loan or post-paid product applications.

As an individual, the CRC Score is a number that shows the level of risk associated with doing business with you or the quality of your credit status. Your CRC score can encourage or discourage credit providers at the point of making credit decisions on your application.

The CRC Score is easily accessible to everyone and can be bought via the CRC Credit Bureau website for just Four Hundred Naira only (N400.00). Individuals can pay for and obtain their credit score online.

To request for your CRC score visit the CRC website page https://www.crccreditbureau.com/product/crc-score-individual to register and request for your CRC Score and have it delivered to your email address in a few minutes. Knowing your CRC Score, makes you better prepared before applying for a loan and is the first step in taking control of your financial reputation, according to Mr. Tunde Popoola, Managing Director/CEO CRC Credit Bureau.