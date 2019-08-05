By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has reacted to the court ruling granting their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leave to go to India for medical treatment.

They described the ruling by the Kaduna State High Court as a victory for truth against tyranny.

A press statement on Monday by the Chairman of the Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdukrahman Abubakar Yola, reads: “This ruling is not only a vindication that leaving all doors open to obtain favourable outcomes works, but it is a victory for our dogged determination, patience and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.

“The applicants (El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenah) are known to be clearly very ill in detention, consequent on the brutal wounds unjustifiably inflicted on them by the state agents.

“They have been battling ailments that could not be treated in Nigeria, as posited by the foreign medical experts that earlier in the year assessed their health condition. Undoubtedly, both risk losing their lives had this favourable ruling been denied or further delayed.

“We are all aware of the blurred human rights records of the Nigerian government which hardly respects court orders in contravention of the constitutional provisions.

“Previously, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were still kept in detention incommunicado in spite of previous court judgement ordering their immediate release from detention, thereby further flaunting their fundamental rights and further jeopardizing their deteriorating health.

“With this recent ruling by the court today, we will finalize urgent plans to transfer them to a more appropriate foreign health facility for further expert management as we await the response of the Nigerian government.

“We expect them to act urgently to respect the Nigerian constitution and the ruling of this honourable court to grant the duo instant permit to travel for their treatment.

“As a peaceful Movement, we have kept to our clean tradition of keeping faith with due process in seeking redress through peaceful means without any resort to violence despite deliberate and persistent provocations by the government.

“We wish to use this opportunity to also say a big thank you to all people of conscience, particularly some very senior citizens, diplomats, human rights activists and organizations, journalists and the general public who doggedly stood by us in the campaign for justice for the victims of Zaria genocide.”