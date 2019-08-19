…Commends Auditor-General, U.S. report for exposing corruption under Buhari

Timi Frank: Political Activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said most Nigerians are beginning to see with regret how the current administration is dancing naked by swimming in corruption both nationally and internationally.

Frank, however, commended the government of the United States of America for exposing the fact that no significant progress has been recorded by General Muhammadu Buhari in the area of fiscal transparency so far.

The political activist also commended the office of the Auditor General of the Federation for its latest report indicting the presidency and all the MDAs of massive corruption.

A recent report by the U.S. Department of State had accused the Nigerian government under the APC of lacking transparency while listing the country as one of those that did not meet the minimum requirements for fiscal transparency.

But reacting to the development and other recent corruption allegations against many top officials in the APC’s government, Comrade Timi Frank, through a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, Monday, described the happenings as “the true colour of a corrupt and stinking government.”

Frank, while commending the revelation by the U.S. government, said it is not surprising because every lie has an expiring date, hence the embarrassing report.

He said the APC’s government had been concocting and disseminating lies and utter falsehoods about increased revenue generation to the tune of N5.3 trillion in 2018 alone but “that lie has now expired as can be deduced from a leaked memo signed by the SGF, Abba Kyari, querying the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, about humongous shortfalls and discrepancies in projected revenue.

Also read:

He described General Buhari’s administration as the most corrupt in the history of governance in Nigeria.

Timi Frank said: “It is becoming clearer to Nigerians and the whole world how lies were packaged and sold to Nigerians by the assembly of corrupt individuals in the ruling party.

“They came in the name of fighting corruption but the majority of their officials are confirmed, public treasury looters. In fact, the only criteria to get an appointment in APC government is for someone to have a record of looting, certificate forgery, thuggery and violence.

“During the last general elections, a leader of this government was caught with three bullion vans in his compound allegedly from the Central Bank of Nigeria but up till now, the anti-corruption agencies play blind.

“The Buhari-led administration overlooks corrupt officials and those engaging in acts of corruption within its ranks. They are however swift-footed in going after members of the opposition over sometimes imaginary corruption allegations. In a matter of days more of their lies will again expire,” Timi Frank said.

Timi Frank said that the recent appointment of the Ministers is scandalous, adding that “80 per cent of those who made the list have corruption cases against them in court.

“But General Buhari decided to reward them with political appointments. This shows that the General lacks integrity and moral standing to talk about corruption because he himself is supervising the most corrupt administration in the history of Nigeria.”