Controversial Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road ready Dec, A-Ibom assures

road

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State government has assured of its readiness and determination to complete the controversial 25 kilometres Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dualised road by December 2019.

The state Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyangeyen, gave the assurance yesterday, while presenting the performance of his ministry between January till date during the ongoing budget defence by Ministries Department and Agencies, MDAs, organised by the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, chaired by Uduak Udoudo of Ikot Abasi Eastern/Obolo state constituency.

Inyangeyen explained that government never wished to abandon the road contrary to the propaganda after the governor was re-elected into office, adding that when completed it would add value to the lives of the residents.

He said: “The Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road has enjoyed quite some controversy. I call it the most politicised road in Akwa Ibom State. And I must report to this House that immediately after the elections and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won I was directed by the governor to inspect that road for completion unfailingly by December.

“What I discovered is that the people of Ikot Ekpene were deceived and told that once His Excellency wins second term, the road would be abandoned. During inspection, one of the youths there asked me what we were there to do. They told us the road would be abandoned. That road is at the terminal point.”

Chairman of the Committee Uduak Udoudo commended the Commissioner for the efforts made so far in the area of road construction across the state and urged him to ensure that few local government areas yet to be touched benefit during the second tenure of the administration.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard