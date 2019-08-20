Communities vow to continue shutdown of three flow stations

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—HOST communities of OML 42 that shut down three flow stations operated by Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd, NPDC/Neconde JV since Thursday last week, have flayed alleged moves by security operatives to chase away their women occupying the flow stations, vowing that the stations would remain shut until their demands are met.

A joint statement by the communities yesterday in Warri, Delta State addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, urged him to prevail on the security operatives to leave their women alone at the flow stations, stressing that effort by the security men to chase away the women could provoke crisis.

They said, “Mr President sir, we are briefing you on this situation because oil companies are lobbying and instigating security men to brutalise our women, who are currently occupying the flow stations to forcefully evacuate them and reopen the station which act may snowball to more crisis and conflicts and oil production from this part of Niger Delta curtailed instead of dialogue from the defaulted or failed oil companies.

“Sir, we whole-heartedly demand the oil firms and their affiliates or joint partners, NPDC, Neconde, Nestoil JV operations to fulfill all our demands which they have deliberately ignored, defaulted and are maltreating us, pushing us into extinction in our father’s land or else our women shall remain there until our demands are fulfilled.”

Women of the communities on Thursday last week shut down three flow stations with combined daily production of about 79,000 barrels of crude oil. The stations are Jones Creek, Odidi and Batan.

The community leaders at the briefing yesterday, in Warri said their women would continue to occupy the stations until their demands are met.

Among their demands are; payment of salary arrears by operators of the OML 42 to contractors and workers owed one year, employment of qualified youths from their communities.

They also called on the companies to comply with Freedom to Operate, FTO, agreement they had with them, add that they should extend gas turbine electricity to all the host communities.

Some of those who the statement read were Enyiangho Felix, Chairman Kantu, Chief Aribogha Johnny, Chairman Odidi, Austin Uyesan, Chairman Omadino, Chief Samson Oyimi, Chairman Ajuju. Others are Kingsley Oturubo , Chairman Okenrenkoko, Powede Oyadonghan, Chairman Kokodiagbene, Oluba Isaac, Chairman Akpata-Gbegbe, Daniel Edede, Chairman Ekpemu and Akasa Isaac, Chairman Batan, Jackson Timiyan, Secretary of Kokodiagbene community and other secretaries of communities.

