By Agbonkhese Oboh

Mrs Gbemisola Rufai, who recently retired from Lagos State civil service as Director, has said a lot changed in the civil service, noting, however, that the service is still very relevant to governance, especially with the processes and channels of reaching the populace.

She said this at the joint celebration of her 60th birthday, retirement ceremony, the launching of her NGO, Glance Fancier International Foundation, GFIF, and empowerment of 50 widows, in Lagos.

According to Rufai, “the public service has undergone several reforms in the course of my service. Some are very vital to its growth, while others are very difficult to achieve with the millennium public servants we have now.

“In those days, public servants were ready to serve with their hearts, but it is not so any more. The orientation is very different now, especially with the world of technology and politics. But I am fulfilled retiring as a Director, grade level 17.”

Mrs Rufai, President/CEO of GFIF, added that her journey has been a life of service, having joined Inner Wheel in 1989, and becoming 2017/2018 District 911 Chairman, saying GFIF will help her fully concentrate on service to humanity, specifically the vulnerable such as widows, youths, aged, the physically challenged, and engage in breast cancer advocacy.

Vanguard