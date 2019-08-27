Choosing suitable toothpaste

By Sola Ogundipe

Many people want a whiter smile, and whitening toothpaste can provide a safe and effective remedy for off-white teeth. But all toothpastes are not the same. If you have dental problems, choose the toothpaste that meets your specific needs.

Read the label. It is advisable to check labels carefully. Not all types of toothpaste are suitable for everyone. For example, some products are unsuitable for younger children. Check for the NAFDAC approval and registration number.

Manufacturers often include any flavourings and sweeteners on the label. Being aware of the ingredients allow you to avoid specific chemicals if you are sensitive to them.

For instance, whitening toothpastes contain products contain abrasive ingredients that polish the teeth or remove stains from the tooth’s surface.

If you have sensitive teeth you may wish to avoid whitening toothpaste that contains chemicals as these can make sensitivity worse.

Strong toothpaste contains abrasive agents to clean and whiten the teeth. The level of abrasiveness of a paste, known as its Relative Dentin Abrasivity (RDA), varies. Toothpaste that has a high RDA may damage the teeth.

Look at the fluoride content. Fluoride is an essential ingredient in toothpaste. It is a natural mineral that protects tooth enamel and fights cavities.

You may require desensitising toothpaste that contains specific compounds, that block parts of the teeth to stop pain signals.

