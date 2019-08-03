Chika Lann storms Nollywood with her debut movie, “The Millions”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chika Lann, an ex-international model and TV personality who became an internet sensation over the claim that she makes her hair with 40 million naira, has released the official poster to her film titled: The Millions.

The film which was shot across Nigeria in various locations including Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos have the top billed Nollywood heavy lifters like Ramsey, Noauh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham and Nancy Isime.

Written by Tunde Apalowo, The Millions is about Bem Kator (Ramsey Noauh) a charismatic con man, in other to carry out the biggest money heist in history has to enlist the services of three other con men (Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ayo Makun and Ali Nuhu) to carry out the act. But things didn’t go as planned as they all have ulterior motives for being on a job that is “winners take it all” and the losers might find themselves fighting for their lives.

A grand premiere for the film is stated for the 25th of August while the film hits the cinema on the 30th of same month.

See poster and the official teaser below.

Vanguard