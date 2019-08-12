Chidoka joins Emir of Kano at Durbar

Osita Chidoka has joined His Royal Highness Emir Mohammed Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and Muslim faithful in Kano State on Monday who gathered to commemorate the Eid –El-Kabir Sallah with Durbar festival.

According to Ikechukwu Okafor his media assistant, the last time Chidoka visited the Emir’s palace was as Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission when he paid a courtesy visit to the Late Emir Ado Bayero.



Chidoka wished all his Muslim friends Eid Mubarak

The former Minister of Aviation who arrived Kano yesterday to condole with the family of his Late Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission Uba Hassan, was warmly received by his younger brother, two sons and other members of the family. “We prayed for the repose of his soul and condoled with the family”. Chidoka said.

“I learnt an interesting Islamic culture during the visit, the family said they were planning to visit with me to find out if I have any transaction with late Uba that they need to settle. I answered in the negative. His brother said it is a requirement of Islam to ensure that all debts and obligations to people are settled. It gave me a new meaning to the saying ‘Rest in Peace’.” Chidoka wrote on his official social media handle.

