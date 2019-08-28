Chi Farms set to increase production output with tech know-how

By Juliet Umeh

The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to stop illegal importation of frozen poultry is gradually yielding results as a member of Tropical General Investments, TGI, Group, in Nigeria, also an agribusiness company, CHI Farms Ltd, has announced its plans to deploy technology know-how to increase production output.

According to the company, the growth is based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to stop illegal importation of frozen poultry.

It explained that earlier in the month, the apex bank frowned that 1.2 million metric tonnes of poultry consumed in Nigeria is supplied through smuggling.

It said: “The CBN Governor promised to stop the smuggling trend and promote local production in Nigeria. CHI Farms Ltd. has lauded the CBN for its zeal in supporting local production and stated its preparedness for the task ahead.”

General Manager of the company, Dr. Tunji Olaitan, said: “With plans to stop illegal importation, local poultry farmers are saddled with a greater responsibility to feed the nation. We at CHI Farms Ltd. are ready for this task. We will increase our business operations and improve our warehousing facilities.”

Managing Director of CHI Farms Ltd, Martin Middernacht, explained the premium that CHI Farms places on quality.

He said, “We believe that quality is our integrity. We pride ourselves in knowing that every CHI Farms produce is of the highest quality. We will continue to increase our production and our customers can be reassured that our standard of quality will never dwindle”.

Vanguard