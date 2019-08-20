Nigerians seeking capital to fund a business idea or for money to expand an existing business now have a golden opportunity in the Agric Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, AGSMEIS, established by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as an empowerment programme which also benefits civil servants willing to get into agriculture because their salaries aren’t enough to cater for their needs and those of their family.

In this scheme, corps members and other Nigerians can access a soft loan facility to the tune of N10 million without collateral depending on your business requirements. The loan covers all categories of small and medium enterprises, yet the most interesting part is that the recipient has seven years to pay back the loan and at only five per cent (5%) interest rate per annum.

While the recipient does not need a godfather or know anybody in CBN to access this loan, all that is required is for interested persons to attend a 3-day training programme organized by any of the eight CBN-approved Enterprise Development Institutions (EDIs) in Abuja and pay a token training fee that will cover lunch for the three days, hall and resource persons to facilitate the training.

Kimeku Multi-Purpose International Ltd, a leading skills acquisition and development training company is organizing the training from August 28 – 30, 2019 in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, one of the CBN-approved EDIs in Abuja. This programme is taking place in Jabi, Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chief Facilitator of the training, Abundance Effiong said, “To attend, you need to come for a pre-screening exercise that starts from Tuesday, August 20, 2019, and ends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 9 am at Suite 13 E, Block E, Sabondale Shopping Complex, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi District, Abuja. For enquiries, you can call 08035908856.

“Don’t miss this lifetime opportunity, many Nigerians are already benefiting from the loan facility. In developed nations, nobody does business with their personal money. Banks are set up to provide business funding for the private sector in order to ease the burden of unemployment from the shoulders of the government.

“Note that even if you don’t need the loan, the three-day intensive Entrepreneurship Training programme has been designed to take your business to greater heights, and if you’re a start-up, the information you’ll get will give you a very comfortable footing to start your business. So, you have no reason to miss this great opportunity.”

